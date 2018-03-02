PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cherry Hill schools are making security changes in the aftermath of the Florida school shooting.

Starting Monday, there will be an increased police presence in the district’s schools.

The officers will stay there until at least the end of the school year.

All parents and family members will also have to provide photo ID and their child’s student identification number to get in the school.

All other visitors will have to make an appointment before coming to the school.