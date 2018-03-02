TRACKING A NOR'EASTER: Powerful Storm Slamming Region | Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power | Amtrak, Several Regional Rail Lines Suspended; Flights Canceled | Radar | Latest Forecast | Traffic 
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cherry Hill schools are making security changes in the aftermath of the Florida school shooting.

Starting Monday, there will be an increased police presence in the district’s schools.

The officers will stay there until at least the end of the school year.

Hundreds Concerned About School Safety Pack Cherry Hill School Board Meeting

All parents and family members will also have to provide photo ID and their child’s student identification number to get in the school.

All other visitors will have to make an appointment before coming to the school.

 

