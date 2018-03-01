BREAKING: 10-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Threats That Closed Gloucester County Schools, Officials Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have let the world know what they really, really want for their royal wedding. The Spice Girls have received an invitation to attend the royal event.

Set for May 19, 2018, their upcoming wedding has been a likened to a fairy tale. Fairy tale-like it may be, the Spice Girls will surely make the event even more talked about. News of the union first broke back in November with the couple announcing the impending marriage and receiving well wishes from all over.

The news came during an interview where they let the cat out of the bag. All five of the notable performers were invited.

There has been no confirmation if the Spice Girls are expected to perform.

