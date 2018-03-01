BREAKING: Court Overturns Conviction In Fatal Delaware School Bathroom Attack
By Steve Tawa
Filed Under:philadelphia, Steve Tawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — During a break in the “Something Rotten!” musical comedy run at the Academy of Music this week, a cast member laced up with dance students at the High School for the Creative and Performing Arts.

The show’s dance captain, Brandon Bieber, admits he didn’t know what to expect before he walked into CAPA’S Studio B.

“I saw them warming up when I walked in. The ability level here today is very high. I was very pleased,” Bieber said.

LaDeva Davis, the Dance Instructor, has been at CAPA since it opened in 1978.

“He’s amazing, are you kidding me?” she said.

About 50 junior and senior dance students honed their tap dancing technique.

“They’re ready to be hired, if they’ll take them,” said Davis.

img 1266 Something Rotten! Dance Captain Leads Class At Local Performing Arts High School

CAPA senior Nyzhjae Smith. (credit: Steve Tawa)

CAPA Senior Class Valedictorian Nyzhjae Smith has been accepted at 22 colleges.

“I plan to keep dance rooted in me. It gives me an outlet, and allows me to express myself in ways that I can’t when I’m talking to other people,” she said.

But her major will not be dance.

“My major will be biochemistry. I want to be an obstetrician,” Smith said.

Something Rotten! continues its run through Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch