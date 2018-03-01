PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — During a break in the “Something Rotten!” musical comedy run at the Academy of Music this week, a cast member laced up with dance students at the High School for the Creative and Performing Arts.

The show’s dance captain, Brandon Bieber, admits he didn’t know what to expect before he walked into CAPA’S Studio B.

“I saw them warming up when I walked in. The ability level here today is very high. I was very pleased,” Bieber said.

LaDeva Davis, the Dance Instructor, has been at CAPA since it opened in 1978.

“He’s amazing, are you kidding me?” she said.

About 50 junior and senior dance students honed their tap dancing technique.

“They’re ready to be hired, if they’ll take them,” said Davis.

CAPA Senior Class Valedictorian Nyzhjae Smith has been accepted at 22 colleges.

“I plan to keep dance rooted in me. It gives me an outlet, and allows me to express myself in ways that I can’t when I’m talking to other people,” she said.

But her major will not be dance.

“My major will be biochemistry. I want to be an obstetrician,” Smith said.

Something Rotten! continues its run through Sunday.