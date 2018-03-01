WEATHER ALERT: Coastal System BrewingRadar | Latest Forecast | 
GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS)—Rowan University police are investigating after they say a student was assaulted by multiple people on campus Thursday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Rowan Hall when authorities say a male student was attacked by four men when he was walking alone.

“He was assaulted by 4 males, 2 white and 2 black, one of which was wearing a red hoodie and the group was carrying a basketball,” the university said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Rowan tells CBS Philly that the student was punched in the face and the suspects took his book bag.

The unidentified suspects fled toward Bowe Boulevard.

The student was transported to an area hospital for unknown injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Rowan University Police at 856-256-4911.

 

 

