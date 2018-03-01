Analysis by Chris Cillizza

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Fifty-seven percent of Americans believe President Donald Trump is a racist, according to new data from a national AP-NORC poll.

Six in 10 people believe that the President of the United States harbors racist views.

According to CNN polling boss Jenn Agiesta: It’s possible that almost six in 10 people believe Trump is truly a racist, but it’s also possible that those people just don’t like Trump at all and are willing to agree to any and every very negative thing a pollster asks about him.

As Agiesta points out, the number of people who say Trump is a racist is broadly consistent with the number of people who disapprove of Trump’s performance in office, who say he’s interfered with the Russia investigation and who believe the women alleging Trump sexually harassed them.

Eight in 10 blacks and three-quarters of Latinos in the AP-NORC poll said they thought Trump was racist.

