By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The connection between the Phillies and veteran starting pitcher Jake Arrieta continue to heat up.

On MLB Network’s Hot Stove, according to 94WIP’s Joe Giglio, Jon Heyman reported that the “Phillies love Arrieta” and he believes “they have a really good shot” at signing him.

Furthermore, Jon Morosi reports the Phillies have been in contact with Lance Lynn as well. Morosi also reported the Phils’ interested in Arrieta.

Arrieta, 31, spent the past five seasons with the Chicago Cubs leading them to World Series in 2016. In 2015, Arrieta led the National League in wins (22) and won the Cy Young Award finishing with a 1.77 ERA in 33 starts.

Last season, Arrieta regressed a bit, going 14-10 in 30 starts with 3.53 ERA and 163 strikeouts over 168.1 innings.

Lynn, 30, was 11-8 last season with a 3.43 ERA. He has spent his six-year career with the St. Louis Cardinals, earning a career ERA of 3.38.

