PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Preparations are underway for the 90th Annual Academy Awards are this Sunday and nominees, win or lose, won’t be leaving empty-handed.

Nominees will snag a swag bag worth $100,000 that includes a genetic testing kit.

Others gifts also include edible jewelry, a real diamond necklace, free personal training sessions, dental work, spa treatments and more.

The Academy Awards ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.