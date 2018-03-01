PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A North Philadelphia business owner is teaming up with the police department to host the first ‘Gun Buy-back’ event this year on Friday.

In an effort to reduce city crime and gun violence, the owner of “Official Unlimited” will offer a $75 gift card for any firearm turned in, no questions asked, says Philadelphia police spokesman, Captain Sekou Kinebrew.

“We are not going to ask you who you are, we are not going to ask you your name,” he said.

Kinebrew says last year nearly 700 guns were stolen and more than a thousand people were shot in the city.

“That doesn’t even include times when a gun was pointed at somebody, or a gun was discharged but no one was struck,” he said.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, at 2321 North Broad Street.

“The store is right next door to where you are turning in the gun, so there’s that extra added level of convenience,” Kinebrew said.