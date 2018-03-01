PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 23-year-old J.P. Crawford has only played in 23 MLB games.

But you couldn’t tell by listening to him speak.

The 6’2, 180-pound Phillies infielder joined the 94WIP Morning Show in Clearwater on Thursday morning and oozed with confidence.

“Prove people wrong,” Crawford said when asked what his goal was for 2018. “We’re going to prove to the whole nation, the Phillies are ready and we’re going to shock a lot of people.”

Crawford raved about new manager Gabe Kapler, calling this clubhouse the “best clubhouse he’s ever been in.”

"Oh, it's totally different. The whole vibes here are just great. Everyone is just laughing, joking, having a good time. And we're getting after it on the field. We're working hard." – @jp_crawford on Gabe Kapler's presence — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) March 1, 2018

Another young Phillies infielder, Scott Kingery, joined the 94WIP Morning Show as well on Thursday. Kingery, 23, is not expected to start the season in the big leagues, but he’ll be there soon enough.

Kingery’s best attribute, he says, is his speed. He’s worked this offseason to get strong and improve his power.

On another note, Kingery says his favorite show right is Friends.

“I’m more The Office and Parks and Recs guy. The thirty minute shows are the ones I go for. So I found Friends, is the one I could put on and fall asleep too and not miss a thing, you know? So for me, Friends right now. Joey is my favorite character. It’s pretty funny and something I can just watch when I’m sitting at home.”