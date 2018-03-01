BREAKING: Cumberland County College Placed On Lockdown Due To Nearby Incident
By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 94WIP’s Rhea Hughes told Howie Roseman about a critical fan, already upset with the Eagles’ cap situation heading into the 2018 season.

According to overthecap.com, the Eagles have the least amount of cap space in the NFL and Roseman will have significant roster decisions to make in the coming weeks.

But Roseman made a good point on Thursday’s 94WIP Morning Show. 

 

“I think our goal when we manage the cap is to put together a good team, I think that’s really kind of our overriding philosophy on our cap. It’s to fit as many good players as we possibly can, and get as many long term contracts. So, if he’s listening, that is our philosophy — and I’m sorry if he has a different philosophy. There are teams that have a lot more cap space than us, and I’m pretty sure that they weren’t playing in February.”

Roseman says the team’s philosophy is to keep their foot on the gas.

