PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Chicago brewery has come to Philadelphia. The new Goose Island Brew Pub in Fishtown opens to the public Friday.

“So this is the brewhouse, over there is our 15 barrel three vessel system” explains Tim Caron, head brewer.

A more than 10,000 square foot building at 1002 Canal Street, that used to be a dry ice manufacturing facility, has been transformed into the Goose Island Brew Pub Philadelphia.

There are more than 20 taps at the bar.

“We are going to do some super approachable beers. One of the first things we are going to put into the tanks is going to be a dry hop lager, we are going to play around with the hazy juicy New England style IPA, whatever you want to call it,” said Caron. “Goose Island doesn’t currently make one out in the Chicago market, but we know its a super popular beer here in this marketplace.”

There is food, an outdoor patio, and there will eventually be a happy hour.

