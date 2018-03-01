WEATHER ALERT: Coastal System BrewingRadar | Latest Forecast | 
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Two Gloucester County school districts are closed Thursday after threats were sent to a staff member.

The Franklin Township Police Department says both the Franklin Township School District and the Delsea Regional School District are closed after a threatening email was sent.

There is no information on what threat was made in that email. Authorities say they are working to identify who sent it, and that they will provide more information when it becomes available.

