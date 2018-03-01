PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re among the quarter off a million people who will head for the Philly Flower Show make it a Center City Getaway – even an overnight.
Nosh on a bagel and lox, make it a dim sum lunch, an Irish pub mid-afternoon break and tapas for Happy Hour – all within a few blocks of the Flower Show. And that stamp on your hand gives you in-and-out access. So where to go? A mid-morning snack is next door at the storied Reading Terminal Market.
For that bagel, head for Herschells Deli – if you can get past all the pastries and P. A. Dutch temptations.
For lunch, Chinatown is a few blocks east. For Dim Sum or a traditional Chinese American menu, try the Imperial on 10th.
A mid-afternoon thirst quencher is as close as the iconic McGillin’s Ale House. Then five buck Happy Hour tapas and toddies at Jamonera on 13th street. Stay for a Paella Dinner. Overnite – tuck in at the handy Hilton Garden Inn or the Marriott. You might even want an extra day.