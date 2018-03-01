PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With much of our day occupied by our job, it’s important for workers to like what they do.

“Every project I do is different, so I’m constantly learning. That’s probably what I like best about it,” said Bryan Vanlentan of Downingtown.

“I go to lots of different places and see how things are made,” said Cathy, in town from Washington, D.C.

“I think it’s whatever gets you up in the morning and different for every person,” said Dominic Gibbons, traveling from Washington D.C.

Different career paths, one common goal: job satisfaction.

A recent poll by research firm Clutch found flexible hours top American workers’ wish list.

According to the research, it was especially true for women.

Second in line was professional development.

“Whether you like where you’re currently at, where you’re going may be more important,” said Gibbons.

Health and fitness benefits were equally as important as free food, tying for third place.

“You need those snacks, need to work them off too,” said Vanlentan.

At the end of the day, it’s about employees feeling like people.

“Corporations can’t just be sucking up profits. They need to attend to the needs of their employees,” said Vanlentan.