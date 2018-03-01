UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A man has been arrested in connection with a crash in December that left four nuns seriously injured.

Officials announced Thursday that 21-year-old Dylan Dostellio of Upper Chichester was taken into custody for the Dec. 10 head-on crash that injured four nuns who were traveling eastbound on Route 322 in Bethel Township.

During their initial part of their investigation, Bethel Township police attempted to interview Dostiello, but he was unable to provide any information. In an effort to identify him, police say they searched his jacket and pants pockets and found a wallet containing a bag with cocaine.

Authorities say a blood sample taken from Dostellio revealed at the time of the crash, he was recently using cocaine, marijuana and clonazepam. They also say Dostellio was driving with a suspended license.

“I would like to commend Bethel Township Police for their swift response to the crash scene and their assistance in this investigation, along with CID detectives and members of the Delaware County Crash Team who are experts in reconstructing crash scenes for our county,” said Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland. “As a result of the efforts of police and investigators, we were able to charge Mr. Dostellio who caused injury and harm to these four innocent women through his reckless behavior and actions.”

Dostellio has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and other related charges.