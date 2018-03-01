BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A fast-moving fire heavily damaged two homes in Burlington County, New Jersey and sent two people to the hospital early Thursday morning.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Hickory Street in Delanco Township.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames shooting through the roof of one of the twin homes. The fire quickly spread to the other.

“It seemed like it would go out and then it would engulf again, so I don’t know if something would keep it going, but I’ve never seen it that high,” said neighbor Jessica Truex.

Everyone got out of the homes, but two people went to the hospital to get checked out.

Delanco Fire Chief Todd Johnson said the balloon construction of the older homes made putting the fire out extremely difficult.

“There’s no firewalls and it runs from the basement to the third floor, straight up,” he said. “Very difficult. Once it gets in the walls, it will run from one wall, all the way up across the attic to the other wall, all the way back down into the basement.”

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours, as the fire continued to flare up.