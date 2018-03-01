WEATHER ALERT: Coastal System BrewingRadar | Latest Forecast | 
Sylvester Stallone attends the European Premiere of "Creed" at the Empire cinema in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Creed was a big box office success 3 years ago, and it’s been confirmed, Creed II will be filming in Philadelphia soon.

The movie is looking for men and women of all ages and ethnicities to portray avid boxing fans and in their words: “Philadelphia neighborhood types.”

Heery Loftus casting wants to hear from you.

Shooting will begin in April and run through the end of May.

To learn more about the casting call, CLICK HERE.

