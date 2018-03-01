WEATHER ALERT: Coastal System BrewingRadar | Latest Forecast | 
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – High winds and flood watches have been issued around New Jersey ahead of what’s being called a major coastal storm moving into the region.

Most rains will begin Thursday afternoon, getting heavier in the evening. The storm will then usher in a wet and windy Friday, with gusts of up to 60 mph in Jersey Shore communities. Warning signs are posted at Wildwood beaches and some residents are already boarding up their homes there.

Power outages are also a concern for coastal areas.

The National Weather Service says flooding is possible Saturday. Waves of up to 12 feet are in the forecast at the shore.

Officials say Thursday’s dry morning and afternoon hours are a good time for folks to get supplies and batten down the hatches.

