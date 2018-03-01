PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City Council members say they support the Mayor’s intention to fill the school district’s deficit, but there are the inevitable differences over how.

Council president Darrell Clarke wouldn’t say whether he would support the mayor’s six percent real estate tax increase, saying only this is the beginning of the process.

He says part of that process should include pressuring the state to reimburse the district more for charter schools.

“City Council of Philadelphia is not letting Harrisburg off the hook, because it is their responsibility,” said Clarke.

Councilman Allan Domb questioned whether Council would support the full six percent increase, but he opposes raising the real-estate transfer tax.

“It sends the message to the young people buying homes in this city that we’re going to raise the price and the cost of entry. We don’t want to do that,” he said.

Domb prefers a more aggressive effort to collect delinquent taxes before raising the taxes of those who already pay.