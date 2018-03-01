COLORADO (CBS) – A college baseball coach in Texas is under fire after what he told a prospective student.

Gavin Bell is a Colorado High School senior who plays baseball. He inquired about playing at Texas Wesleyan University.

The school confirms that Coach Mike Jeffcoat told the student he wasn’t interested because other players from Colorado have failed drug tests.

That was an apparent reference to the legal status of marijuana in Colorado.

The coach also told the senior he could “thank his liberal politicians.”

“I didn’t know what to think, to be honest,” said Bell. “My intention wasn’t to do anything to hurt anybody or to get anybody fired. It was just me talking to my couches and loved ones about ‘what do I do with this?'”

The university released a statement saying in part, the email “does not reflect our values and we do not condone discrimination.”

The school says the issue is under investigation.