PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Opponents of a proposed Temple University stadium hosted a town hall meeting to express their concerns about the plan.

Dozens gathered at Carver High School of Engineering and Science in North Philadelphia on Thursday evening.

They are worried the proposed construction of a new 35,000-seat multipurpose stadium near Temple’s campus will have a negative impact on the surrounding neighborhood.

Temple’s president is hosting a meeting on the stadium next Tuesday.