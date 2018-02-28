BREAKING: 2 Women Accuse Delaware County State Rep Of Sexual Assault, Misconduct, Source Says
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers, USOC

By Steve Almasy and David Close

ATLANTA (CNN) — Scott Blackmun is stepping down as the chief executive of the United States Olympic Committee, the organization announced Wednesday.

In a statement posted on its website, the USOC said Blackmun is resigning after eight years because of health reasons. Blackmun has prostate cancer, the USOC said.

In January, it was Blackmun who apologized to all sexual abuse victims of former national gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar, stating that the “Olympic family is among those that have failed you.”

USOC board member Susanne Lyons was named interim CEO.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch