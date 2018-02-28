PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended a tribute on Wednesday for the man known as “America’s pastor,” Billy Graham. He acted as a spiritual adviser to numerous presidents in the past.

Trump previously remarked that Graham was a “great man” who had a “great family” and was “for us” – meaning Trump’s campaign – from the beginning.

The evangelist will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda through Thursday.

This tribute is a rare tradition, which speaks to the prominence and regard held for the pastor. It will be the first time a private citizen has been afforded this honor since the 2005 death of civil rights activist, Rosa Parks.

In his prolific evangelistic service, Graham reached millions around the world through radio and his pioneering use of television.

On Friday, his funeral and burial will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina. He will be buried on the grounds of his namesake library.

The reverend died last Wednesday at the age of 99.

