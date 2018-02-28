PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner continues to fill positions as he settles into the job by rounding out his top assistants, including a former top official at the Department of Justice.

Kranser says there “are now three people pulling the train.” He says Robert Listenbee, a former administrator at the Justice Department, will serve as his first assistant district attorney.

“This is the man who essentially ran Juvenile Justice and Prevention (Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention OJJDP), for Barack Obama and Eric Holder in the Department of Justice for four years,” said Krasner.

Listenbee’s annual $265 million budget, for example, was four-times that of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

Carolyn Engel Temin, a former judge, will be his other first assistant. She was the first staff female attorney to be hired back in the day at the Defender Association of Philadelphia, where Krasner started as a public defender in 1987, right after law school.

Krasner couldn’t help himself in describing his team like members of the Super Bowl champion Eagles.

“I kind of think that Bob might be Chris Long and Judge Temin might be Malcolm Jenkins. I would be on the bench,” he said.

Krasner characterizes their careeer paths as “complementary and weighty.”

“You’re dealing with two powerhouse individuals, with incredible talent and expertise in areas that do not overlap,” said Krasner.

He cites Temen’s expertise in handling homicide cases, and Listenbee’s background in juvenile justice.