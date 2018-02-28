PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A state representative from Delaware County is facing calls to step down after two women accuse him of sexual assault and misconduct.
A source with knowledge of an investigation confirms to Eyewitness News there is a Pennsylvania Capitol Police investigation underway into the alleged behavior of Republican state Rep. Nick Miccarelli from Ridley Park.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Delaware County Democratic Party officials called for him to step down.
Miccarrelli denied the allegations to Eyewitness News.
“I can tell you there is not a stick of truth to any of it. This time, ‘Me Too’ has gone too far,” he said. “I’m running for reelection and I will be vindicated.”
Miccarelli has not been charged in the case.