MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — A family was able to escape a fire that consumed their home in Moorestown early Wednesday morning.
The fire was extensive enough that the heat caused some exterior damage to a second home.
According to a neighbor on the scene, a family of six lived in the home. The mother, father, and all four children were able to escape the fire safely without injuries. The family dog was also saved from the fire.
The same neighbor stated that the fire began on a newly added rear deck. The homeowner, who is currently staying in her home, told her that he did use a new gas grill last night and is not sure if he left the grill on overnight.
The fire has been placed under control and, in the meantime, the family is being helped find a place to stay.