PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Howie Roseman addressed the media at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday.
Roseman sidestepped the Nick Foles question, saying “our intention is to keep all of our good players.”
“That room is exactly what we’re looking for,” Roseman said of Carson Wentz, Foles, and Nate Sudfeld. “We have a franchise quarterback, we have a Super Bowl MVP, and we have a young quarterback that we’re excited about as well.”
Roseman also says the Eagles’ lack of cap space will not force them to get rid of their good players.
Roseman, the Eagles’ vice president of football operations, will have his hands full this offseason. Coming off a Super Bowl championship — the franchise’s first — the team has decisions to make regarding future Hall of Famers in Darren Sproles and Jason Peters, as well pending free-agents like Nigel Bradham, Trey Burton, Corey Graham, LeGarrette Blount, Beau Allen, and Patrick Robinson.
Not to mention, Roseman will have to navigate the QB situation as starter Carson Wentz continues to rehab from his ACL injury. Nick Foles enters 2018 as a Super Bowl MVP backup, while Nate Sudfeld is the team’s third quarterback.
Doug Pederson also addressed the media. You can watch both interviews below.