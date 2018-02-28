EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The Evesham Township Police Department is looking to hire police officers to protect schools.
The department posted on its Facebook page that they are recruiting for the position of Class III Special Police Officer.
“The Class III Special Police Officer, under the direction of the Chief of Police, shall conduct school safety and security duties within the Township of Evesham school district,” the post reads.
The department is looking for retired law enforcement officers who are under the age of 65.
The hiring efforts come as school safety has been an issue at the forefront of the nation following the Florida school shooting that left 17 dead.