BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Edgewater Park, Burlington County, New Jersey are investigating a shooting and barricade situation that sent one person to the hospital early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to a home on the 200 block of Roosevelt Avenue just after 1 a.m.
After paramedics transported one gunshot victim to Cooper University Hospital, police set up a two-block perimeter around the home. A state SWAT team arrived to try to communicate with a person believed to be inside.
Officials say the suspected shooter took his own life, and the gunshot victim, a woman, was taken to Cooper Hospital.
The SWAT team and a handful of other police cars left the scene without incident at around 3:30 a.m.
Investigators remained on scene overnight and plan to release more information later Wednesday.