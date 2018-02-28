PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Let’s start with the good news in this story.

Kenneth Bachman of Sewell made it safely back to his Gloucester County, New Jersey home from a party on Friday.

The bad news? That party was in Morgantown, West Virginia.

“I was just like, that’s crazy. Why did you agree to take me to New Jersey from West Virginia?” he said.

Kenneth explains that he had been out with buddies near the campus of West Virginia University when he says he wanted to call it a night, so he ordered an Uber ride, which he doesn’t quite recall doing, and then fell asleep.

“We went to a frat party and then went to the bar. I was getting drinks all night; I probably spent like $200 at the bar after already drinking all day,” said Bachman. “Basically, I kinda just blacked out. The last thing I remember was being at the bar and then I just woke up in the Uber next to an older dude telling me I was an hour out from Jersey.”

Once he made it home the price tag of the blurry trip became clear: $1,635.93.

Kenneth adds that he accidentally ordered a more expensive UberXL, and had no choice but to pay the fare.

John Denver sings, “Country roads, take me home,” in West Virginia’s unofficial anthem.

In Kenneth’s case, they took him home alright but he won’t be here for long.

“I’m heading back to West Virginia this weekend to pick up my bags so if you guys see me say, ‘what’s up!’”