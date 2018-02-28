BREAKING: 2 Women Accuse Delaware County State Rep Of Sexual Assault, Misconduct, Source Says
By Alexandria Hoff
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Let’s start with the good news in this story.

Kenneth Bachman of Sewell made it safely back to his Gloucester County, New Jersey home from a party on Friday.

The bad news? That party was in Morgantown, West Virginia.

“I was just like…that’s crazy why did you agree to take me to New Jersey from West Virginia?” he said.

Kenneth explains that he had been out with buddies near the campus of West Virginia University when he says he wanted to call it a night, so he ordered an Uber ride, which he doesn’t quite recall doing, and then fell asleep.

“I just woke up in the Uber next to an older dude telling me that I was an hour out from Jersey,” said Kenneth.

Once he made it home the price tag of the blurry trip became clear: $1,635.93.

Kenneth adds that he accidentally ordered a more expensive UberXL, and had no choice but to pay the fare.

In West Virginia’s unofficial anthem, John Denver sings, “Country roads, take me home….”

In Kenneth’s case they took him home alright but he won’t be here for long.

“I’m heading back to West Virginia this weekend to pick up my bags so if you guys see me say, ‘what’s up!’”

 

