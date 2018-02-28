BREAKING: 2 Women Accuse Delaware County State Rep Of Sexual Assault, Misconduct, Source Says
DOVER, D.E. (CBS) — A Delaware couple is facing charges after allegedly making threats at their son’s school.

Police say Vanessa Alston and Nathaniel Hampton showed up to William Henry Middle School in Dover Tuesday questioning where their son was.

Officials say both parents were shouting profanities and Alston threatened to kill.

They were taken into custody after officers noticed they appeared intoxicated and smelled like marijuana.

They’re both facing charges.

Police say their son was on a field trip.

