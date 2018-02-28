PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the “Blue Sneaker Bandit” who’s accused of stealing power tools in Bucks County.
The first incident happened on Feb. 2 around 10 a.m. at Strathmann Lumber store located at 620 Knowles Avenue.
Police say the suspect entered the store and left without paying for three power tools.
The Upper Southampton Township Police Department says the “Blue Sneaker Bandit” committed a second theft at the lumber store on Feb. 14.
The suspect is described as wearing black pants, a black jacket and distinctive teal blue sneakers.
Police believe the suspect fled in an older model gray sedan, possibly a dodge with a male driver.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (215) 357-8900