PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia inmate advocacy group is taking part in a nationwide Black History Month project known as Black Love Bail Outs.
Cara Tratner was among a handful of members of the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund who waited outside the Criminal Justice Center as colleagues inside bailed out nine criminal defendants who’ve been languishing behind bars.
“We know that there’s a lot of people held in the jails now just waiting for their court date only because they can’t afford to pay for their own freedom,” Tratner said.
Joshua Glenn joined the group as part of his life mission to right a wrong. At the age of 16 he was locked up for 18 months until his case was dismissed.
“Warehousing people, locking them up, and taking their freedom has become a business in America,” Glenn said. “And so we have to fight to change.”
The group is applauding District Attorney Larry Krasner for his decision to end cash bail for low-level offenders, but also wants him to apply it all defendants.
“Everyone we’re posting bail for today would not be covered under the list of charges that he’s ended bail for in this first phase,”Tratner said.