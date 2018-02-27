FLORIDA (CBS) – A nudist community in Florida is picking a fight with the postal service over a carrier they say refuses to deliver their mail.
Residents of an RV resort say the problem has been going on for months.
Michelob Ultra Adds New Beer With Organic Ingredients
A carrier for the postal service says she refuses to enter the community because she is offended by their “naked lifestyle.”
“It offends me that she does not do her job because if she can’t do this job, she shouldn’t be having this job,” said nudist Eileen Hudak.
New ‘Digital Key’ To Unlock BMW With Smartphone
“The postal creed doesn’t say anything about them not coming into a nudist resort. I pay for a service and I expect that service,” said nudist Leonard Rusin.
The post office says the worker has every right to refuse and they won’t force her to go beyond the gates if she’s not comfortable.