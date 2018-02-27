PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith visited a South Philadelphia elementary school Tuesday morning to talk about the importance of breakfast.
Stanton Elementary School is the winner of the “Breakfast of Champions” challenge.
The school went head-to-head with a New England elementary school as part of a friendly Super Bowl bet. When the Eagles won, the Stanton Elementary students did too.
Smith talked to the students about the value of eating breakfast every day.
“I’m a person that believes when you start your day off the right way, good things happen for you,” said Smith.
The breakfast was hosted by the American Dairy Association-Northeast.