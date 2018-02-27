CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Hundreds of students walked out of class on Tuesday morning to support a teacher who was placed an administrative leave.

The AP history teacher was placed on administrative leave after voicing his concerns over security at Cherry Hill High School East following the Feb. 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

The students marched along a nearby street and around the school track to support Timothy Locke. According to students and parents, Locke spoke out forcefully last week about the need for the high school to beef up security following the Parkland school shooting that left 17 dead.

Afterwards, a student was so distraught that she was escorted by another teacher to the principal’s office. This incident led to the decision to place Locke on leave.

Some parents we met came out to support the student protest.

“One of the girls from East posted an amazing post on Facebook last night, and I knew they were marching and I said good for them, I wanted to do something,” said parent Rachel Kirkham.

So Kirkham and a friend bought coffee and several boxes of donuts and brought them over.

“I think it is amazing. It makes me think of Whitney Houston — the children are our future. This whole movement, I think it is incredible,” said Kirkham.

Senior Ben Shore organized the student walkout. He says students are concerned about what they see as a lack of security.

“Anyone can walk in. Anyone can walk out. We don’t have metal detectors. We don’t have armed police. We have law enforcement at our schools that can’t defend themselves against a gun. A baton versus a gun, what are you going to do?” said Ben.

Principal Dennis Perry held an assembly with students Tuesday. He reportedly told students Monday that those who walked out faced suspension. A district spokeswoman hasn’t responded to our request for comment.

So far, the response from the school district has been no comment per labor agreement about personal matters.

There is a Board of Education meeting Tuesday night where students and parents plan to demand Locke be allowed to return to work.

On Monday, the students also protested Locked being placed on administrative leave.

A Cherry Hill East High School senior by the name of Justin Prechodko organized a petition calling for Locke’s return.

“Mr. Locke is my favorite teacher, bar none of all time. I just felt an injustice was done so I decided instead of being quiet I’d step up. That’s what I learned from Locke: that you’re never too small to step up,” said Predchoko.

Eric Ascalon, whose son was previously a student of Locke, emphasizes that the parents support Locke as well.

“The parents that I’ve spoken with are unequivocally outraged,” said Ascalon.