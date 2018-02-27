PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The controversy over a proposed football stadium at Temple University continues to simmer.
The coalition of students, faculty and neighbors known as the Stadium Stompers were joined by members of the Black Clergy and NAACP on Tuesday at the site of the proposed stadium at 16th and Norris Streets.
“We do not want a 35,000-seat stadium in North Philadelphia.”
Stadium Stompers have announced that they will be hosting a town hall gathering on Thursday evening and they’ve invited — or challenged — Temple President Richard Englert, Board Chair Patrick O’Connor and Council President Daryl Clark to join them. The Rev. William B. Moore says it’s long passed time.
“They have not talked with the neighbors, they have ignored the neighbors and they have pushed themselves further and further into a community that they ought not to have pushed themselves into,” said Moore.
Englert last met with the activist group back in August.
Opponents believe the stadium will fragment a neighborhood already enduring the strain of gentrification. The university is preparing its formal application for a stadium to the City Planning Commission.