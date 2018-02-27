PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for three men in connection with an armed robbery at a pizza shop in the Germantown section of the city last Monday.
The robbery happened around 9:20 p.m. at the Pizza Hut on the 300 block of West Chelten Avenue, where police say three men with handguns entered and demanded money.
Police say the suspects hopped over the counter and pointed their handguns at the Pizza Hut employees.
Police also say an employee struggled with a suspect but all three suspects eventually fled the Pizza Hut on foot and they were last seen heading north on Pulski Avenue.
Police describe the suspects are the following: “Suspect #1: Black male, 18-20 years-of-age, 160 lbs, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and blue/white sneakers. Suspect #2: Black male, 18-20 years-of-age, 150 lbs, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white “North Face” logo on the front, black ski mask, dark colored pants and black sneakers. Suspect #3: Black male, 16-20 years-of-age, 130 lbs, wearing a black zip up hooded jacket with a white zipper and white stripes on lower sleeve, black pants and black sneakers.”
Nothing was taken, police report. They also say no shots were fired and no injuries were sustained.