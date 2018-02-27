By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Philadelphia Flower Show opens to the public this weekend.

This years show is called the Wonders of Water. Many exhibits explore innovative ways green infrastructure is used to protect and conserve water sources.

A 25 foot waterfall and large palm trees are being incorporated into the entrance garden.

Dozens of volunteers building the garden used colorful exotic flowers like a large paint by numbers painting.

“That’s exactly what it is,” Volunteer Andy Lemheney said. “We have Flowers called Protea they look like a porcupine that come in orange, yellow and red, then we have flowers when they open up they look like feathers.”

The show opens Saturday and runs through March 11th. For more information on this year’s show at TheFlowerShow.com.

