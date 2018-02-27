NORRISTOWN, P.A. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man injured on Tuesday.
Norristown police responded to a report of a man with a gun near Arch and Elm Streets in Norristown around 11:23 a.m.
According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, officers arrived on the scene and engaged in a foot pursuit with a male suspect.
Soon after, police say an officer confronted the man in a rear of a residence.
At some point during the confrontation, the officer discharged his firearm, hitting the suspect in the left shoulder. The suspect was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
A semi-automatic pistol was recovered near the suspect, said the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.
“This investigation will be fair and thorough. We will determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting and the whether the decision by the officer to discharge a firearm was appropriate and lawful in that situation,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.
The name of the police officer and suspect involved are not being released at this time.