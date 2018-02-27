PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bill has now been introduced in the Senate that would undo the FCC’s repeal of net neutrality, but it faces almost impossible odds in the House and with President Trump.

Democrats are looking to make Internet access a big political issue in the upcoming midterm elections.

“This is a very simple issue,” said Senator Cory Booker. “When they come after net neutrality, they come after our freedom.”

On the fight card, what Booker calls “powerful financial interests” — broadband providers like Comcast and Verizon, versus the rest of us.

“Now, we have a choice,” he said. “We can let them come after what is most dear and precious to us, or we can stand up and fight.”

ALSO READ: All Eyes On Sky: Comcast’s $31 Billion Offer Could Trigger Bidding War

Dozens of his fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill joined with reps from activist groups to call for one more vote to allow Senate passage of the bill.

Lead sponsor Ed Markey of Massachusetts won’t admit to pessimism over its path beyond the chamber, but he has at least one eye on this becoming an energizing force on Election Day.

“It’s going to inject itself as a major determining factor as to how Millennials in our country vote,” he said. “It’s hard to identify a Millennial who does not support net neutrality.”