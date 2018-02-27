Filed Under:Local TV, Medford Police

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Burlington County are searching for a man they say wielded a baseball bat in a road rage incident that left a driver injured.

Medford police released a composite sketch of the suspect, as well as the vehicle involved in the incident that occurred on Friday around 9 a.m. on Ark Road.

Police say the driver was ejected after striking a tree and airlifted to Cooper Trauma Center.

Police say a road rage incident which began in Mount Laurel Township led to the single-car accident.

They say a white man in his mid-50s, with gray hair and a gray mustache, exited a silver or gray four-door sedan and displayed a black baseball bat.

Police say the injured driver’s car had a distinctive softball-sized dent over the passenger side rear tire.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Medford detectives at 609-267-8300.

