MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Burlington County are searching for a man they say wielded a baseball bat in a road rage incident that left a driver injured.
Man With Red Sauce On Face Charged With Meatball Theft
Medford police released a composite sketch of the suspect, as well as the vehicle involved in the incident that occurred on Friday around 9 a.m. on Ark Road.
Police say the driver was ejected after striking a tree and airlifted to Cooper Trauma Center.
Police say a road rage incident which began in Mount Laurel Township led to the single-car accident.
They say a white man in his mid-50s, with gray hair and a gray mustache, exited a silver or gray four-door sedan and displayed a black baseball bat.
Nudist Community Upset USPS Mail Carrier Won’t Deliver Their Mail
Police say the injured driver’s car had a distinctive softball-sized dent over the passenger side rear tire.
If you have any information about this incident, please call Medford detectives at 609-267-8300.