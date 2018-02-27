LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike says it’s working with investigators at the National Transportation Safety Board after a man was killed by a falling metal conduit inside the Lehigh Tunnel.
The accident happened last Wednesday evening inside the southbound lanes of the tunnel on the Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension.
Officials say a section of an electrical conduit fell from the tunnel’s roof and crashed through the truck’s windshield, striking the driver on the head and killing him.
The driver, 70-year-old Howard Sexton III, was a Raymour & Flanigan driver.
Investigators are looking into why the conduit detached from the ceiling.
The investigation will likely be completed by Feb. 28 and NTSB officials expect to release a preliminary report in two to four weeks.