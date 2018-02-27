WASHINGTON (CBS) —Lanny Davis, who was a special counsel to President Clinton in the 90s, told The Rich Zeoli Show on 1210AM WPHT that Hillary Clinton made “lots of mistakes” in 2016.

Davis, who has a new book “The Unmaking of the President 2016,” says he doesn’t want to blame Clinton’s defeat on James Comey.

“I simply want to do the math and acknowledge that she made lots of mistakes that she herself has said,” he said.

The math Davis is referring to is the “deep diving into the data” he did after the James Comey letter came out in October of 2016.

“She drops (in the polls) so precipitously in every category, like a rock dropping off a cliff,” Davis recounted.

When it comes to the polling business, he had never seen anything like it.

“This is a conclusion based on math, not a premise,” he explained.

Davis acknowledges Hillary had a message problem and “10 other mistakes that could have “changed the outcome.

“My fear in writing this book is the word ‘blame.’ I do blame him (Comey), but not to the exclusion of her mistakes.”

Davis concluded, “Two things can be true at the same time: that she had message and other issues in the campaign that I wish could be re-done and on the morning of Oct. 28, Comey’s letter had a cataclysmic effect.”