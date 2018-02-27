PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An elderly woman was killed in a fire in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.
Crews responded to the blaze shortly after 9 a.m. at a home on the 2500 block of North Newkirk Street.
Police say when crews arrived on the scene, there were reports of people trapped.
A 71-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to Temple University Hospital in unknown condition.
The fire was placed under control around 9:30 a.m.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.