PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For its next big purchase, Comcast has set its sights on Sky, a broadcasting company based in the United Kingdom.

The $31 billion proposal made by the Philly-based media giant is higher than rival Fox , and may trigger a bidding war.

“Comcast and Sky are the perfect fit,” said Brian Roberts, chief executive officer of Comcast.

They’re both big players in TV and broadband, they have a giant library of shows and other content, each has a news division and they both sell mobile phone service.

“The combination of Sky and Comcast creates a fantastic leader in entertainment and technology, both today and for the future,” Roberts said.

ALSO READ: Rep. Angel Cruz Helping Philadelphia Police Department Find New Recruits

The potential deal would make Comcast the world’s largest pay TV operator.

“The near doubling in our base to some 52 million customers will fuel our ability to invest even further in innovation and drive more compelling financial returns,” he said.

Comcast would become a player in the UK, Germany, and Italy, and could pull in a quarter of its revenue from overseas.

“Viewers will get even higher quality content,” he said.

During a taxi ride in London, Roberts says a cabbie taught him a lot about the features of Sky; that, combined with a visit to the provider’s store, helped seal the deal in his mind.