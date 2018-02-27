PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Wawa in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

The incident occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the Wawa on 7236 Germantown Ave.

Surveillance video supplied by the Philadelphia Police Department shows three masked offenders. One of the men was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Johnnie Walker Is Being Replaced By ‘Jane Walker’ On Special Edition Bottles

Police say the robbery was coordinated with the first man holding employees and customers at gunpoint while the second man acted as a lookout.

The third man took an unknown amount of money from the cash register.

The first suspect is described as being a black male, 20 to 25 years old, thin, and approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black mask, and black gloves.

The second suspect was also described as being a black male, 20 to 25 years old, heavy set, and approximately 5-foot-9. He wore a black ski mask, a dark hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the front, dark pants, and black and orange gloves.

The last suspect was also described as being a black male of the same age, build, and height as the first offender. He was reported wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, black and orange mask, and red or orange sneakers.

There were no injuries reported during the robbery.

No arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three suspects to contact them immediately.