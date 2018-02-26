PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —The Mutter Museum is displaying the glorious artistry of woven hair.
Back in the 18th and 19th century, hair art was both an expression of grief and passion. By using hair from both living and deceased people, artists crafted flower bouquets, wreaths, braided jewelry chains, weeping willows and painted scenes of mourning.
The Mütter Museum along with John Whitenight and Evan Michelson are currently displaying hair art and jewelry from the 19th century.
The exhibit is on display from now through Sept. 16.
