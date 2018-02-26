Filed Under:Italy, Local TV, Rome, snow, Snowstorm

ROME (CBS) – One of Earth’s rarer weather moments has brought a popular city in Europe to a halt.

Unexpected snow in Rome, Italy shut down the city on Monday.

The heavy snowfall covered tourist attractions such as Rome’s famed Trevi Fountain.

Priests stationed at the Vatican in the city even enjoyed some fun in the snow. They were seen enjoying a good old fashioned snowball fight in St. Peter’s Square.

Due to the inclement weather, officials canceled school and called in the army to help clear the snowfall. The cold weather is expected to last for the next couple of days.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch