ROME (CBS) – One of Earth’s rarer weather moments has brought a popular city in Europe to a halt.
Unexpected snow in Rome, Italy shut down the city on Monday.
The heavy snowfall covered tourist attractions such as Rome’s famed Trevi Fountain.
Priests stationed at the Vatican in the city even enjoyed some fun in the snow. They were seen enjoying a good old fashioned snowball fight in St. Peter’s Square.
Due to the inclement weather, officials canceled school and called in the army to help clear the snowfall. The cold weather is expected to last for the next couple of days.